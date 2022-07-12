The Loose Women star shared on social media how she ‘cried a lot in a day she would never forget’ as she reflected on the occasion.

She tweeted: “What can I say… a perfect day and night with family and friends celebrating my gorgeous son and now finally my beautiful daughter in law’s wedding day.

“I laughed and CRIED a lot.. a day I’ll never forget! Love you all” signing off with a heart emoji.

Shane Jr is Coleen and Shane Riches’ eldest son and the glamorous occasion was held at Rushton Hall in Kettering.

Her proud sister Linda Nolan also took to social media to congratulate her nephew, tweeting: “Massive love and congratulations to the new Mr and Mrs Roche. It was a beautiful ceremony yesterday and I couldn’t be a prouder aunt/in-law!”