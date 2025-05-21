The dates for this years World Fireworks Championship in Blackpool have been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A scene from last year's World Fireworks Championship Blackpool. | submit

In 2025, the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool will take place on Saturday, September 13; Saturday, September 27; and Saturday, October 11.

Attendees can expect to watch in awe as internationally acclaimed pyrotechnic experts from across the world head to Blackpool yet again to light up the night skies above the Irish Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of expectators are expected to gather on the Tower Festival Headland, ready to be thrilled by intricately chorepgraphed firework displays which will be perfectly synced to music.

Read More I'm obsessed with Blackpool says Maisie Adam ahead of the Blackpool Comedy Festival

The teams on each night will be battling it our for the coveted championship title, which last year went to the pyrotechnic team from Poland.

For 2025, three new teams are preparing to bring the latest technology and innovation to the Lancashire seafront, expecting to be met by sounds of gasps, roars and rapturous applause!

Details of this year’s competing countries and firing times will be announced nearer the time.

All displays, which are free to access, will be subject to suitable weather conditions.