Taking place on the beach area next to St Annes Pier, the free family fun event attracts kites of all shapes and sizes from all over the world.

It returns September 8, 9 and 10 and will again start with an illuminated Friday night kite fly, followed by a Saturday and Sunday full of kite activity..

The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors as well as kite-fliers from across the globe and is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite specialists SmileFactor10.

St Annes will once again be hosting its popular kite festival in September

With stalls, fun fair Rides, a bouncy castle and entertainment, it's a great day out for all the family.