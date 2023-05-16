News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs

Dates all set for the St Annes Kite Festival 2023

St Annes International Kite Festival is coming back for 2023.

By Richard Hunt
Published 16th May 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:22 BST

Taking place on the beach area next to St Annes Pier, the free family fun event attracts kites of all shapes and sizes from all over the world.

It returns September 8, 9 and 10 and will again start with an illuminated Friday night kite fly, followed by a Saturday and Sunday full of kite activity..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors as well as kite-fliers from across the globe and is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite specialists SmileFactor10.

St Annes will once again be hosting its popular kite festival in SeptemberSt Annes will once again be hosting its popular kite festival in September
St Annes will once again be hosting its popular kite festival in September
Most Popular

With stalls, fun fair Rides, a bouncy castle and entertainment, it's a great day out for all the family.

Sue Kennedy of SmileFactor10 said: “We’re delighted to be heading back to St Annes for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do.”

Related topics:St Annes