Dates all set for the St Annes Kite Festival 2023
St Annes International Kite Festival is coming back for 2023.
Taking place on the beach area next to St Annes Pier, the free family fun event attracts kites of all shapes and sizes from all over the world.
It returns September 8, 9 and 10 and will again start with an illuminated Friday night kite fly, followed by a Saturday and Sunday full of kite activity..
The event traditionally attracts thousands of visitors as well as kite-fliers from across the globe and is a partnership between Fylde Council and kite specialists SmileFactor10.
With stalls, fun fair Rides, a bouncy castle and entertainment, it's a great day out for all the family.
Sue Kennedy of SmileFactor10 said: “We’re delighted to be heading back to St Annes for what promises to be another great event. In 2022, the festival welcomed more kites and more kite flyers than ever before, and 2023 promises to be even bigger with more to see and do.”