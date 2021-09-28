Daryl keeps RNLI family tradition going in Fleetwood

Daryl Randles, of Fleetwood RNLI, has passed out as a coxswain

Daryl Randles, from Fleetwood, is the full-time mechanic at the town’s lifeboat station and has been in training to pass his assessment since his appointment in 2019.

Daryl, aged 30, is expected to take over from current coxswain, Tony Cowell, who retires in November, and then he will become full-time coxswain/ mechanic.

Father Gary held the role at the lifeboat station between 2015 and 2016 and is still a volunteer with the life saving charity, having stood down from the role, due to work

commitments.

Gary said: "Obviously, this is a proud moment for the family and it’s fantastic to see Daryl following in my footsteps.

"However, I’m not looking forward to him telling me what to do on a call-out!"

Daryl, is the youngest coxswain to be appointed at Fleetwood RNLI.

Lifeboat operations manager, Joe Bottomley said: "It’s a fantastic achievement for Daryl.

"His commitment and dedication to Fleetwood Lifeboat is inspiring.