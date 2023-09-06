West End star Darren Day returns to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this November as he stars in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Darren will star as Hugo/Loco Chanelle at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 November 2023 and will join Hayley Tamaddon as Miss Hedge .

Darren shot to fame in 1993 playing Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the London Palladium. He said: “I can’t wait to step into Loco Chanelle’s heels and join the brilliantly talented cast of the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. It’s a wonderfully uplifting show filled with great music and humour and has a beautiful message at its heart. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

The show is about Jamie New, a sixteen year old who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

This ‘sparkling coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) is set to an original score of catchy pop tunes. Watch the trailer here.

1 . wbegnews-darrendayjamie-nw.jpg Darren Day is starring in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Photo: Publicity shots Photo Sales