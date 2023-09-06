News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Man arrested on suspicion of murder in search for missing man, 55
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Darren Day returns to Blackpool Winter Gardens to star in Everybody's Talking About Jamie with Corrie star Hayley Tamaddon

West End star Darren Day returns to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens this November as he stars in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:51 BST

Darren will star as Hugo/Loco Chanelle at the Winter Gardens Blackpool from Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 November 2023 and will join Hayley Tamaddon as Miss Hedge .

Darren shot to fame in 1993 playing Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat at the London Palladium. He said: “I can’t wait to step into Loco Chanelle’s heels and join the brilliantly talented cast of the UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. It’s a wonderfully uplifting show filled with great music and humour and has a beautiful message at its heart. I’m thrilled to be part of it.”

The show is about Jamie New, a sixteen year old who lives on a council estate in Sheffield and doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

This ‘sparkling coming-of-age musical’ (The Times) is set to an original score of catchy pop tunes. Watch the trailer here.

Undefined: readMore
Darren Day is starring in Everybody's Talking About Jamie

1. wbegnews-darrendayjamie-nw.jpg

Darren Day is starring in Everybody's Talking About Jamie Photo: Publicity shots

Photo Sales
Related topics:Jamie New