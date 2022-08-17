Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That night on stage in 2002 was one for his adoring fans who listened to their heart-throb belt out his debut chart-topper Colour Blind.

Ahead of the event he spoke to The Gazette about his rise to fame and recalled how doing Pop Idol was an incredible experience.

He said: “I was really lucky to be in position where I was working with the best of everything. We had the best musicians, musical directors, PR people - everybody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think Pop Idol was fantastic and took things to another level.” He came third in the competition behind Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2001.

Two years later, one of his biggest Blackpool fans won a ticket in a Gazette competition for a special concert.

Sandra Braithwaite was among a select group of fans who had the chance to meet the man himself backstage after an intimate concert at the Marriott Hall, Broughton.She said: "I felt as though all my Christmases had come at once. He is just such a gentleman and I really admire his music. Apart from being gorgeous, which he is, he sings from the heart.""He was exactly as I imagined him. He has a great sense of humour and his fans really matter to him."

Colleagues in the music industry have been paying their own tributes to the 41-year-old who was found unresponsive in his US apartment.

Darius Danesh wows the crowds at the 2002 Blackpool Illuminations Switch On ceremony

Preston’s Jessica Pietersen, who also found fame with Liberty X on Popstars, took to social media to pay her own tribute.

She tweeted: “I’m so sad. Darius was only 41. He was an absolute gentleman & I know all of us who did Popstars with him will remember him with huge fondness. He had a way of bringing us all together & had such a natural warmth about him. Rest in peace lovely man.”