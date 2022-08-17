Darius Campbell Danesh: How the 'absolute gentleman' and Pop Idol finalist wowed crowds at Blackpool Illuminations switch-on and gigged in Preston
At the height of his fame, pop star Darius Campbell-Danesh, who died earlier this week, came to Blackpool as part of a star-studded line up who wowed the crowds at the Illuminations switch-on.
That night on stage in 2002 was one for his adoring fans who listened to their heart-throb belt out his debut chart-topper Colour Blind.
Ahead of the event he spoke to The Gazette about his rise to fame and recalled how doing Pop Idol was an incredible experience.
He said: “I was really lucky to be in position where I was working with the best of everything. We had the best musicians, musical directors, PR people - everybody.
"I think Pop Idol was fantastic and took things to another level.” He came third in the competition behind Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2001.
Two years later, one of his biggest Blackpool fans won a ticket in a Gazette competition for a special concert.
Sandra Braithwaite was among a select group of fans who had the chance to meet the man himself backstage after an intimate concert at the Marriott Hall, Broughton.She said: "I felt as though all my Christmases had come at once. He is just such a gentleman and I really admire his music. Apart from being gorgeous, which he is, he sings from the heart.""He was exactly as I imagined him. He has a great sense of humour and his fans really matter to him."
Colleagues in the music industry have been paying their own tributes to the 41-year-old who was found unresponsive in his US apartment.
Preston’s Jessica Pietersen, who also found fame with Liberty X on Popstars, took to social media to pay her own tribute.
She tweeted: “I’m so sad. Darius was only 41. He was an absolute gentleman & I know all of us who did Popstars with him will remember him with huge fondness. He had a way of bringing us all together & had such a natural warmth about him. Rest in peace lovely man.”
And Blackpool’s Nolan Sisters reacted with: “Devastating news about Darius Campbell Danesh. Of course, our Bernie worked with him on #PopstarToOperastar and he was such a kind person, who will be missed by everyone. Sending thoughts, prayers & condolences to his loved ones.”