Daredevil thrill-seekers scale 518ft Blackpool Tower for epic selfie with Red Arrows during Air Show

Two Lancashire daredevils scaled the Blackpool Tower during last weekend’s air show for an incredible selfie with the Red Arrows.

Wing Commander Adam Collins and Russ Edwards, a rescue and training specialist at Arco Professional Safety Services, headed up to the very summit of Blackpool Tower this weekend just gone to snap a truly incredible picture of the Red Arrows during their flyover as part of the Blackpool Air Show.

Hanging from the landmark’s flagpole 518ft from the ground, Wing Commander Collins saluted his RAF display team as they flew past, whilst Mr Edwards oversaw the daredevil snap that was taken during Blackpool's annual air show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armed with a 360-degree camera on a long fibre pole which was tethered to him, Mr Edwards was able to create the ultimate ‘selfie stick’ to grab the perfect shot and the results were incredible: photos of the moment the planes flew to send plumes of red, white, and blue smoke over the sky during their routines.

"It was a great honour to see the Red Arrows once again making a huge impression above our glorious Tower,” said Aaron Edgar, head of operations at The Blackpool Tower. "It is a moment we will never forget, a special moment for Blackpool and everyone who turned out to witness the skills of this incredibly talented team."