The 41-year-old, who shot to fame while singing at London’s Westminster Cathedral in honour of Pope John Paul II’s silver jubilee in 2003, was snapped in front of the Jesus tableau on the Prom in Bispham yesterday during fiming for Songs of Praise’s Hallowe’en show.

She posed beside the famous lever used to flick the switch on the Illuminations and smiled for photographs.

Katherine uploaded a snap of herself in front of the Tower to the picture sharing social media site Instagram alongside the words: “Fresh sea air and fish and chips, what more can a girl ask of a Monday?!”

Opera singer Katherine Jenkins filmed Songs of Praise's All Hallows Eve episode in front of the religious tableau at Bispham on Monday, October 11, 2021 (Picture: Dave Nelson)

And she said being inside the Tower Ballroom reminded her of her Dancing With The Stars days.

She wrote: “Bringing back memories of my own ballroom dancing days!” and said she missed dancing judge – and this year’s Switch On star – Shirley Ballas.