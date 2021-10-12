Dancing with the Stars runner-up and famous opera singer Katherine Jenkins poses beside Blackpool Illuminations as she films for BBC's Songs of Praise's Halloween show - and says she misses Strictly star Shirley Ballas
Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins OBE was spotted filming in Bispham.
The 41-year-old, who shot to fame while singing at London’s Westminster Cathedral in honour of Pope John Paul II’s silver jubilee in 2003, was snapped in front of the Jesus tableau on the Prom in Bispham yesterday during fiming for Songs of Praise’s Hallowe’en show.
She posed beside the famous lever used to flick the switch on the Illuminations and smiled for photographs.
Katherine uploaded a snap of herself in front of the Tower to the picture sharing social media site Instagram alongside the words: “Fresh sea air and fish and chips, what more can a girl ask of a Monday?!”
And she said being inside the Tower Ballroom reminded her of her Dancing With The Stars days.
She wrote: “Bringing back memories of my own ballroom dancing days!” and said she missed dancing judge – and this year’s Switch On star – Shirley Ballas.
