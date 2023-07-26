Lancashire’s star skater Dan Whiston has taken to social media to tease an exciting new venture. Blackpool born Dan, 46, who has been a profesional skater on Dancing on Ice since its inception in 2006, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Olympian Chris Dean alongside a mysterious announcement.

In the picture, shared to his 49.5k followers, Dan and Chris can be seen posing inside the world famous Pleasure Beach arena.

The caption read: “Back to where it all began for me this morning @bpbarena but made even more special by being able to bring @torvillanddeanofficial with me! ⛸️ Preparations well under way for our new project…Can’t wait to share with you all”

In the replies, Drag Queen The Vivenne commented “Miss you both so much x” whilst former Dancing on Ice skater Alexander Demetriou said “Two legends on our home ice.”

Dan, who is also a gym owner, radio DJ and co-owner of numerous Lancashire Subways with fellow ice skater Karen Barber, started ice skating at the age of seven in that very arena.

Years later, Dan would go on to become a professional dancer for Pleasure Beach, perfoming in his first show aged just 18, before making his television debut in 2006 with Dancing on Ice.

The Blackpool star is the first and only professional skater to win the show three times, and in 2019, he became the Associate Creative Director of Dancing on Ice, responsible for creating professional routines and training celebrity contestants.

