'Dally Rally' welcomes dozens of dalmatian lovers to St Annes beach

Dozens of dalmatians and their owners gathered for a walk to St Annes Pier as part of National Dally Rally Day, which invites dalmatian owners all over the country to meet up, chare their love for the breed, and raise money for animal charities.
Heather Duerden, 36, from Staining, who attended the event with her one-year-old dalmatian Vala, said: "Dalmatians are quite an uncommon breed. You don't see many of them around, but they're all coming out today.
"There are a lot of things people say about dalmatians, but we couldn't ask for a better dog. They are so full of energy and really loving.
"A lot of people say dalmatians are agressive dogs - they're not. They're very intelligent. Obviously I'm biased, but I think they're amazing.
"Vala is very nosy; she's like the local neighbourhood watch. Because she's so intuitive, she knows if I'm not feeling well, and she'll come and sit by me quite naturally."