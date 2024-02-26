News you can trust since 1873
'Dally Rally' welcomed over sixty Dalmatian dogs for a run on St Anne's beach

Spotty dogs gathered for a run around on St Anne's beach this Sunday (25/02/24).

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Feb 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 12:50 GMT

Dozens of Dalmatians and their owners gathered for a walk to St Annes Pier as part of National Dally Rally Day, which invites Dalmatian owners all over the country to meet up, chare their love for the breed, and raise money for animal charities.

Video and report to follow.

Dalmations and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach

Dalmations and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach

Photo: Dan Martino

Puppy love

Puppy love

Photo: Dan Martino

Splashing around

Splashing around

Photo: Dan Martino

Having the time of their life

Having the time of their life

Photo: Dan Martino

Who's a good dally?

Who's a good dally?

Photo: Dan Martino

6. Dalmations and their owners meet for an annual Dally Dash on St Annes beach

