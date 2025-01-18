Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool dad, 20, has told how he was left in a coma and nearly died after 'continuously' puffing away on a disposable during night overnight shifts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nightclub doorman James Johnson was rushed to intensive care and diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, caused by chemicals from his vapes entering his lungs.

He says he would constantly toke on the £12 IVG 2400 vape during long night shifts as 'something to do' and one vape would only last two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nightclub doorman James Johnson was rushed to intensive care and diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia, caused by chemicals from his vapes entering his lungs | James Johnson / SWNS

But now only has one working lung and has been told that he'd die before 40 if he continues vaping.

James, who will take part in a charity boxing match once he's fully recovered, said: "My left lung has managed to have been saved but my right lung hasn't come back functioning because it was a lot worse.

"It was too late to save it really. I am still lucky to be here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, of Blackpool, started smoking vape around 18 months ago as something to do during his long shifts.

Even though he says he was warned by friends that they're unhealthy, he says he just 'fobbed it off' and thought 'nothing would happen to him.'

However, he suddenly started throwing up blood one evening and the next thing he remembers is waking up from a coma after his heart stopped.

After he started throwing up blood, James was rushed to intensive care in May this year where he was put on oxygen and in a coma | James Johnson / SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James, who is dad to seven-month-old Harper-Mai, said: "I would work 17 hour days and would constantly be awake so I would vape a lot.

"It was very mentally straining in hospital but the first couple of weeks, I didn't know I was there.

"I couldn't walk for the first couple of weeks and it was even worse because I was awake and couldn't talk, walk or eat."

James is now encouraging other people to educate themselves on what they are vaping before they actually use it. | James Johnson / SWNS

After he started throwing up blood, James was rushed to intensive care in May this year where he was put on oxygen and in a coma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia and doctors discovered that when he vaped, chemicals were going into his lungs and filled them with pus.

He added: "There's not many people who survive pneumonia but luckily I was young and I was able to pull through.

"A lot of people can live with one lung, but it's about how I make different life choices.

"If I go back to vaping or smoking or I don't look after my body, then I won't make it past 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be honest, I'm glad I found out now because it could have happened in ten or 20 years and my body wouldn't have been fit enough to survive it."

When James woke up from the coma, he didn't know who his partner Charlotte, 23, was and also didn't know he had a daughter | James Johnson / SWNS

When James woke up from the coma, he didn't know who his partner Charlotte, 23, was and also didn't know he had a daughter.

He said: "I didn't know I had a daughter and I didn't know who was my partner or who my parents were. It was very scary."

James, who also works on a building site, is now encouraging other people to educate themselves on what they are vaping, before they actually use it.

He said: "Read up about what you are smoking before you smoke it. Don't think that because of your age, that it won't happen to you. I am only 20-years-old and I nearly lost my life.”