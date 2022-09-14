Cycle ride shows support for mum’s treatment at Rosemere Cancer Centre
Family and friends of a Lancashire mum who is going through breast cancer treatment have rallied round to show their support.
Cottam dad and grandad Michael Riding cycled 66 miles from Media City in Salford to Blackpool Tower to raise £385 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment his daughter Clare Coupe is receiving at Rosemere Cancer Centre.
Clare, from Hoghton, who is married to Charles and mum to five-year-old Hugo, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Christmas.
Since then, she has undergone surgery and chemotherapy and is part way through a course of radiotherapy treatment.
Michael, 68, enlisted the help of friends Alan Groves, 73, from Blackpool, and Preston City Council councillor David Walker, who represents Sharoe Green Ward, to accompany him on the trip.
Michael, who is married to Gwyneth and also dad to Matthew, who lives in Amsterdam with his wife Chloe and sons Freddie, five, and Thomas, two, said: “Alan cycles with Cleveleys Road Club but neither David nor I could be classed as cyclists so for us, it was tough going.
“We had trained but I got cramp in Warton that just wouldn’t go so I am very grateful to Alan and David for getting me to the finish line and to everyone who sponsored us.”
Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist
cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties.