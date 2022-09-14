Cottam dad and grandad Michael Riding cycled 66 miles from Media City in Salford to Blackpool Tower to raise £385 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in thanks for treatment his daughter Clare Coupe is receiving at Rosemere Cancer Centre.

Clare, from Hoghton, who is married to Charles and mum to five-year-old Hugo, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Christmas.

Since then, she has undergone surgery and chemotherapy and is part way through a course of radiotherapy treatment.

City to coast cyclists Michael Riding (second right) with daughter Clare Coupe, Alan Groves (first left) and councillor David Walker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, 68, enlisted the help of friends Alan Groves, 73, from Blackpool, and Preston City Council councillor David Walker, who represents Sharoe Green Ward, to accompany him on the trip.

Michael, who is married to Gwyneth and also dad to Matthew, who lives in Amsterdam with his wife Chloe and sons Freddie, five, and Thomas, two, said: “Alan cycles with Cleveleys Road Club but neither David nor I could be classed as cyclists so for us, it was tough going.

“We had trained but I got cramp in Warton that just wouldn’t go so I am very grateful to Alan and David for getting me to the finish line and to everyone who sponsored us.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist