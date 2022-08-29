Curtain comes down on season of family plays at Lytham's Lowther Gardens
The last in the season of summer family plays at Lytham’s Lowther Gardens is staged on Wednesday, August 31.
By Tony Durkin
Monday, 29th August 2022, 3:28 pm
Pendle Productions will present two performances of The Dragon Who Lost His Home, taking place at noon and 2.30pm in the rose garden at the West Beach venue.
The show features colourful characters and set, along with toe-tapping music, and tickets cost £8 each, with family packages on offer. Details are available at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253-794221.