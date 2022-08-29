Curtain comes down on season of family plays at Lytham's Lowther Gardens

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Pendle Productions will present two performances of The Dragon Who Lost His Home, taking place at noon and 2.30pm in the rose garden at the West Beach venue.

The show features colourful characters and set, along with toe-tapping music, and tickets cost £8 each, with family packages on offer. Details are available at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01253-794221.