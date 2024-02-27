Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warton-based Nigel Staines, formerly a manager at Procter and Gamble in London, started dog training in the early 2000s.

Nigel, who has competed for 34 years, was involved in a motorway accident in Germany after representing Great Britain at a 2008 event.

The incident made him rethink his career and find solace in dog training.

Speaking ahead of Crufts at NEC Birmingham next week, he said: "I wasn’t badly injured but I had quite severe PTSD.

"People started asking if I could teach them and train their dogs, and I recovered to a certain degree just by teaching, being outside, which is where I'd rather be.

"It’s all been part of life's journey. It gave me something to focus on and it was good helping other people.

"It grew and grew and now 15, 16 years later I'm still doing that and life's good.”

Crufts is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world's biggest dog show recognises the varied roles that dogs play in society and highlights the many different disciplines and activities for dogs and owners.

Nigel started out in obedience training with a rescue lurcher called Bear, who made history as the oldest dog to win the Olympia ABC (Anything But Collie) event aged 12.

His dogs have continued to break records since.

Nigel is the only person to be four-time Olympia Agility Stakes Champion with three different dogs, all bred and handled by the same owner, and is a four-time Crufts ABC Champion.

Nigel said: “It’s a massive joy seeing them win. You give yourself a pat on the back at all that hard work you put in and the bond that you have with your dog paying off.”

He did not initially intend to compete in agility training but gave it a go at his then-girlfriend's suggestion – and was hooked after the first show.

He bought a "one in a million" dog in 2002, an Australian working kelpie named Zico Senior, and this year her granddaughter, Zico Junior, will have one more go at adding to the family legacy.

She will compete in the Champion of Champions category on Thursday and the ABC category on Friday.

He said: "I was aiming to retire this year. Getting the KC Titled Agility Champion was a unique global achievement, so I don’t feel there’s a lot more I can do!