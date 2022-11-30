There was a huge turn-out for the switch-on of Thornton’s Christmas lights last night.

The annual event, coordinated by the Thornton Action Group, took place outside the Thornton shops, on Victoria Road East, on Tuesday November 29.

Youngsters and teachers from all of Thornton’s five primary schools – Baines Endowed, Sacred Heart, Thornton Primary, Stanah and Royles Brook – attended the festive event.

And two children who won a Christmas schools writing competition – Ellie Turner (Thornton Primary) and Ivan Goodrick (Baines Endowed) - pressed the button to switch on the lights around the shopping centre and the big Christmas tree.

To complete the atmosphere, the pupils all sang Christmas carols.

It was also a big night for another Baines Endowed pupil, Amelia Booth, whose school drawing of a festively-attired penguin was turned into a magnificent illuminated tableau, which was lit up at the switch-on event.

As part of a special schools competition project, the winning tableau was chosen and created by a top illuminations company based in Cupar, Scotland – Blachere Illuminations - which creates major festive light displays across the country.

Amelia was also presented with a framed photo of herself, her tableau and Thornton Action group chairman, Jenie Phillips.

Among those attending the switch-on event were the Mayor of Wyre, Coun Julie Robinson, and Youth Mayor, Hannah Mullin.

Howard Phillips, vice chairman of Thornton Action Group, said: “The switch-on event was very well attended and it was lovey to see all the schools involved.”

1. Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On. Pictured at the Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On is Amelia Booth, with her winning illumination. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On The tableau designed by seven year old Amelia Booth, lit up for Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On One of the many families who attended Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On It wouldn't be the same if Santa didn't put in an appearance at the Thornton Christmas Lights Switch On! Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales