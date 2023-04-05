Lindsey Crompton and Gillian Croston are trying to raise £500 for the boy after he was in collision with a car outside the Aldi store on Poulton Road, Fleetwood, yesterday (Tuesday April 4).

The air ambulance landed at Shakespeare Primary School in Manor Road and the youngster was airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment

The boy, said to be aged in his pre-teens, suffered ‘multiple injuries’ and is reportedly in a serious condition.

The accident on Poulton Road, Fleetwood, in which a young cyclist was seriously injured

Apart from being serious injured, the boy’s bike was badly damaged and may not be repairable.

The women’s fund had reached £440 by 2pm today (Wednesday April 5) thanks to generous support.

Lindsey said: “Myself and other members of the public were with this brave young man, while we waited for the emergency services to attend.

“On their arrival, they cut his clothing off, which was his birthday clothing he got last week.

"As well as his man bag being cut, his bike was a mess.

"He was such a brave young man, so Gillian Croston and myself would like to try and raise enough to get him a new bike and maybe some clothing for when he gets out of Alder Hey.”

The accident, which occurred at around 9am, was attended by police and North West Ambulance, as well as North West Air Ambulance, including a senior clinician.