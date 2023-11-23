If you have been out and about in Fleetwood you will have no doubt seen the many Christmas topper creations perched on various post boxes.

We spoke to the woman behind them - Karen Thomas, 54, aka the crochet fairy, to find out what it’s all about.

Karen, from Fleetwood, who is something of a celebrity for her toppers, said: “I have been doing them for about four years now. I do it to make people smile and from the chats we've had when putting them out they do bring a smile and cheer people up.”

So how long does it take to make them?

"They vary in time to make, it’s the base that takes the time as there's so many different sizes of post boxes. My hubby Gareth usually puts them out and securely fastens them onto the post boxes as I have arthritis in most of my fingers. My two youngest sons Jareth, 25, and Zyien, 13, also help put them out. My eldest Xavier, 29, is in Los Angeles and when we visited this August I made a thanksgiving topper for their mail box and a turkey gnome.”

Does she make toppers for other special occasions?

"I made one for Remembrance Day a couple of years ago and someone stole it but the local community was so upset that I managed to recreate it in a couple of days and get it back out.

“I make them throughout the year. I have just changed these for remembrance ones and prior to that were Halloween ones. Last year I made six for the transport festival (tram Sunday) depicting different transport.”

Kind-hearted Karen also carries out random acts of kindness where she crochets small gifts and leaves them around town for people to find and has also made some for various charities.

Take a look at the fabulous pictures.

