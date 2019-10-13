Crazy golf surprise for Chris Boyes and Nicola Cookney's wedding day

Chris Boyes and Nicola Cookney made sure their wedding day had lots of surprises, including a famous singer to sing at the ceremony.

Anne Nolan, one of the Nolan Sisters, is mum to one of Nicola’s best friends and she sang To Have and to Hold at the ceremony at St Bernadette’s Church in Bispham.

Chris Boyes and Nicola Cookney.

The couple, who are both 31, work at clothes retailer Next, and that is where they met 10 years ago.

Chris, who is store manager at Houndshill, proposed in February 2018 during a treasure hunt in Blackpool.

He added an extra clue and the treasure at the end was a proposal and an engagement ring.

On their wedding day, which was September 28, the couple treated their guests to crazy golf.

Chris Boyes and Nicola Cookney

Chris is a three time winner of Gazette Match Play Championships and they felt it was fitting to have golf at their wedding.

Nicola, who is a sales assistant at the store at Clifton retail park, said: “All the guests were amazed by the idea and had such a fab time playing.

“It was a nice touch to have Anne Nolan sing at the ceremony, and in the evening, we had The Jeps perform which had everyone dancing all night long.”

The Jeps sang the couple’s first dance song, Amazing by Lonestar and half way through the song, confetti cannons were fired.

Chris Boyes and Nicola Cookney

One other special surprise was a signed football shirt from ex-Blackpool player Scott Taylor, organised by Nicola’s brother Mark to tie in with her dad’s speech.

Nicola said: “The day was perfect from start to finish, it was everything I’d dreamed of and more.”

Chris added: “What a day! I’d say the golf was the best bit but I think Nicola would kill me. Marrying her was a dream come true.”

They honeymooned in Salou, Spain.