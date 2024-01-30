CQC rating upgrade for Alexandra Nursing Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Alexandra Nursing Home is registered for 117 residents and holds a prominent position in Lancashire's care landscape. The listed home with its ornate architecture is dedicated to offering a safe and nurturing environment for its residents, and the latest CQC rating is testament to the collective commitment of all its staff.

Norman Kampiyawo, Registered Manager at Alexandra Nursing Home, said: “I am privileged to head up such a wonderful nursing home located in a splendid setting with all its inspiring history. I would like to thank all my team, residents, and external stakeholders who have all contributed to our “good” accreditation. This is a continuous improvement journey for the Alexandra as we strive to be not only one of the biggest homes in the northwest, but also one of the best.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last two years, the directors have created a strong senior management structure. The recent additions of Quality and Compliance Manager Adam Purnell and Operations Manager Nicola Kemp are the latest key acquisitions for the company. Their experience is helping translate and communicate the value of improvements within the home to outside accreditation bodies.

Meet the team at the Alexandra Nursing Home in Poulton-le-Fylde. Photo: Kelly Farrington

Amar Singh, Managing Director, said: “We have added key management positions, but recognition must be given to the entire squad. Success extends beyond the managers and goes to our dedicated nursing and care department. It also includes the unsung heroes in domestic services, kitchen, training, and maintenance. Their collective contributions have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, highlighting the collaborative spirit that defines Alexandra Nursing Home. I am proud of the entire team and am excited by the prospect of future continuous improvements.”

The notion of teamwork features heavily in the Alexandra Nursing Home’s ethos. There is a rigorous sense of purpose, infusing the values of kindness, passion, curiosity, trustworthiness, and pride throughout the organisation. The Alexandra has committed itself to fostering an environment where residents feel secure, cared for, and respected.

Quality and Compliance Manager Adam Purnell emphasises the team dynamic, saying: “The transformational journey the entire team has committed to is inspirational. Their dedication to enriching the lives of our residents, while supporting each other in their careers is setting us on a path to achieve ‘outstanding’.”