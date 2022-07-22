Brighter Blooms of Preston, Ashcroft’s of Tarleton and Holden Clough Nurseries from Bolton by Bowland, near Clitheroe, gained gold medals.
Retired fashion designer David Williams of Leyland had the honour of seeing his ‘Paradise Found’ garden created for the show and Elswick in Bloom gained silver for its display in the Greener Borders section.
Meanwhile mammoth vegetable growers and seed merchants William Robinson & Son of Garstang received a silver-gilt medal.
Part of the award winning Brighter Bloom's display of pot grown Zantedeschia Photo:Fiona Finch
David Williams of Leyland pictured in his garden 'Paradise Found'. David was one of the winners of a RHS and BBC local radio competition to design a planet friendly garden. Photo: Fiona Finch
David Williams' garden was inspired in part by Paradise Park in Leyland where wildflowers appeared and grass grew taller during lockdown
Gold standard: Chris Ashcroft from Ashcroft's nursery at Tarleton with the gold medal he received for the nursery's grasses display Photo:Fiona Finch
