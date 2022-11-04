Counselling in the Community (CITC) has been offering the service for people with depression mental health issues for the past six years from its base on Derby Road, Blackpool, and more recently opened a second outlet on Waterloo Road, South Shore.

The charity has now officially opened an additional amenity in Fleetwood after it became clear that people from the town were using the Blackpool service.

The two new counselling rooms are based in the Pharos Street side of the former Fleetwood Hospital, a large building which has been transformed into a community hub by owners the Fleetwood Trust, who are offering the rooms at a low rent.

Fleetwood MP Cat Smith cuts the ribbon as Counselling in the Community opens new amenity in Fleetwood. Pictured left is founder/CEO Stuart Hutton-Brown, with trustee Chris Webb on the right

CITC’s latest base was officially opened by Cat Smith, the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood, who performed the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Founder Stuart Hutton-Brown said the charity was now counselling around 130 people a week with a a waiting list of more than 90

He said: “The cost of living rises is definitely a factor in the number of people who are struggling and we are seeing a growing number of children who need counselling too.

The Pharos Street end of Fleetwood Hospital, where Counselling in the Community now has a facility.

"When children grow up in a stressful household, they are obviously affected by it themselves and the Covid lockdown and the pressure of exams did not help.”

Charity trustee Chris Webb said: “People from Fleetwood have been using our service in Blackpool since 2017 so we knew there was a need for something here.

"They go on our website, book an appointment and can specify where they want to go, whether it’s Fleetwood, Derby Road or Waterloo Road.

"People can make a donation if they wish, but if they can’t afford it they can still use the service.

"People come to us because they can't afford private counselling and NHS waiting lists for counselling are too long.”

The service is provided by trained counsellors who volunteer their services for free but the charity relies heavily on fundraising and grants.

Cat Smith said: “I welcome this new service, especially as mental health needs are currently not being met by the NHS.

