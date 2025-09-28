Coroner's inquest to open into tragic death of much loved Harry Solomons

An inquest hearing into the tragic death of Harry Solomons who died in Blackpool on May 19 (2025) at the age of 28 will take place at 10am on Thursday November 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest will take place at Blackpool and Fylde coroner’s office with coroner who will lead the investigation yet to be confirmed.

Blackpool and Fylde coroner’s office. | Google

Following Harry’s sad passing, his family members Sam Harper and Madison Tomlinson set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to “give Harry the beautiful and meaningful farewell he deserves” and to help cover the funeral costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post from Harry’s family said he had been paralysed from the waist down following a “life-changing accident in 2018”.

In the GoFundMe post his family said: “Earlier this week my family received the devastating news that my younger brother, Harry, had sadly passed away. Harry was 28 years old.

“For those who had the joy of knowing Harry, he’ll always be remembered as the cheeky, warm-hearted soul with a ‘happy-go-lucky’ spirit who could light up any room.

“His laughter was infectious, his smile unforgettable, and no matter how tough things got, he never stopped trying to lift the people around him.”