Coroner's inquest to open into tragic death of much loved Harry Solomons
The inquest will take place at Blackpool and Fylde coroner’s office with coroner who will lead the investigation yet to be confirmed.
Following Harry’s sad passing, his family members Sam Harper and Madison Tomlinson set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to “give Harry the beautiful and meaningful farewell he deserves” and to help cover the funeral costs.
The post from Harry’s family said he had been paralysed from the waist down following a “life-changing accident in 2018”.
In the GoFundMe post his family said: “Earlier this week my family received the devastating news that my younger brother, Harry, had sadly passed away. Harry was 28 years old.
“For those who had the joy of knowing Harry, he’ll always be remembered as the cheeky, warm-hearted soul with a ‘happy-go-lucky’ spirit who could light up any room.
“His laughter was infectious, his smile unforgettable, and no matter how tough things got, he never stopped trying to lift the people around him.”