Coroner set to probe the death of young Lytham St Annes lifeboat volunteer Josh Willder aged 26

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 17th Mar 2025, 18:37 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 18:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The coroner is set to probe the death of young RNLI lifeboat crewman from the Fylde coast.

Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder on September 14.

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson is set to hold an inquest into the 26-year-old volunteer crewman’s death on March 18.

He had been with the Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019.

Josh Willder had been a volunteer crewman with Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019placeholder image
Josh Willder had been a volunteer crewman with Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019 | Josh Willder

Sharing the sad news of his death in September, the RNLI said: “It is with incredible sadness that we have to announce the passing of volunteer crew member Josh Willder.

“Josh joined Lytham St. Annes Lifeboat crew in 2019. He was a valued and highly respected member of our crew and he will be greatly missed.

“Fair winds and following seas. The station’s condolences go to his family and friends.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to Josh, including RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder who joined their lifeboat crew in 2019placeholder image
Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder who joined their lifeboat crew in 2019 | Lytham St Annes RNLI

Josh’s mum Emma, general manager at The Lord Derby pub in St Annes, also shared news of her son’s death on Facebook, saying: “It is with a broken heart that I have to say this but my beautiful boy has passed away.

“Josh Willder you are my world I will always love you with all my heart. That beautiful smile I will miss you forever. Until we meet again my son shine, My world I love you.”

Coroner Wilson is expected to examine the evidence presented to the inquest into Mr Willder’s death before reaching a verdict.

The hearing starts at 10am.

Related topics:RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice