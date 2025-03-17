Coroner set to probe the death of young Lytham St Annes lifeboat volunteer Josh Willder aged 26
Lytham St Annes RNLI announced the death of volunteer crew member Josh Willder on September 14.
Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson is set to hold an inquest into the 26-year-old volunteer crewman’s death on March 18.
He had been with the Lytham St Annes RNLI since 2019.
Sharing the sad news of his death in September, the RNLI said: “It is with incredible sadness that we have to announce the passing of volunteer crew member Josh Willder.
“Josh joined Lytham St. Annes Lifeboat crew in 2019. He was a valued and highly respected member of our crew and he will be greatly missed.
“Fair winds and following seas. The station’s condolences go to his family and friends.”
Hundreds of people have since paid tribute to Josh, including RNLI lifeboat stations across the UK.
Josh’s mum Emma, general manager at The Lord Derby pub in St Annes, also shared news of her son’s death on Facebook, saying: “It is with a broken heart that I have to say this but my beautiful boy has passed away.
“Josh Willder you are my world I will always love you with all my heart. That beautiful smile I will miss you forever. Until we meet again my son shine, My world I love you.”
Coroner Wilson is expected to examine the evidence presented to the inquest into Mr Willder’s death before reaching a verdict.
The hearing starts at 10am.
