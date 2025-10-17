A pre-inquest review into the tragic death of a 21-year-old who died after falling from a roof was held in Blackpool today.

Alfie Taylor died from a serious brain injury at Royal Preston Hospital on March 14, 2025 after suffering falling from a flat roof while at work.

The 21-year-old underwent several operations as medics tried to save his life, but his injuries were said to be too severe.

Today’s hearing at Blackpool Coroner’s Court was an administrative meeting held by the coroner in preparation for a full inquest later this year, which will formally examine the events that led to Alfie’s death.

The 21-year-old’s death shocked the local community and a fundraising page has since raised more than £15,000 to support his family and give Alfie a “send-off he truly deserves.”

In a heartbreaking tribute on the fundraising page, Alfie - a huge Blackpool FC supporter - was described as “a kind, funny, and much-loved young man” with a “heart of gold”.

Dawn Wilson, who set up the fundraiser, said: “His infectious smile could light up any room, and he had a heart of gold.

“He was incredibly popular among his friends and within the Blackpool community, known for his love of football and his unwavering loyalty to those he cared about.”

She added that Alfie’s final act of kindness was to be an organ donor, “giving the gift of life to others—just as he would have wanted”.

A date for the full inquest has yet to be confirmed.