An inquest into the tragic death of a Blackpool dad-of-four found the 34-year-old’s mental health was impacted by the Council’s forced purchase of his home for the resort’s Multiversity project.

Alistair Taylor, a barber with his own shop in Topping Street, was found dead at his Milbourne Street home in October 2024. His death was not treated as suspicious and the matter was handed to the coroners service.

Blackpool’s senior coroner Alan Wilson held an inquest on Friday (October 17) to examine the circumstances of Alistair’s death and found a number of factors had contributed to a deterioration in his mental health in the preceding months.

Coroner’s findings

Mr Wilson said Alistair had self-harmed when much younger, but did not have an extensive history of mental health issues.

He was felt to display autistic traits, and was awaiting an appointment which may have resulted in a formal diagnosis.

In the months prior to his death, Alistair's mental health had deteriorated and he was increasingly affected by “exposure to influences on social media”, said the coroner, “to the detriment of his marriage”.

Coroner scrutinises Council’s role in Alistair’s death

Coroner Alan Wilson also reviewed Alistair’s dealings with Blackpool Council in relation to the forced sale of his home in Milbourne Street.

“It’s appropriate to scrutinise the CPO process,” he said, as he explained how the Council had compulsorily purchased the family home Alistair shared with his wife and their four children - all of whom have additional needs - as part of the Council’s plans for the resort’s £65million Multiversity development.

The coroner said Alistair’s deteriorating mental health had been exacerbated by the impact of stress he felt as a result of this “protracted legal process” instigated by the council. Alistair had been among those who objected to the Council’s plans, but later withdrew that objection when he agreed to sell his home days before his death.

The coroner said Blackpool Council had “under-appreciated the potential impact” on Alistair and his family, who had spent some months without adaptions to their home which might have assisted them.

The process was one which Alistair believed remained unresolved by the time he died, added Mr Wilson.

By approximately early September 2024, Alistair and his wife had separated which further compounded his anxiety as he tried to run his own business and care for his children.

On September 29 2024, Alistair saw some material on social media regarding his wife, “which he most likely found to be humiliating and distressing”, said the coroner.

On October 4, 2024, he and his wife had a “difficult exchange” at his home as she collected their children, during which he was said to be “behaving erratically”.

Following his wife's departure, a concern was raised about a message Alistair had posted on Facebook. His family gained access to his home in Milbourne Street, where they found him unresponsive.

Despite CPR, he could not be revived and an attending paramedic confirmed his death at 10.45pm that evening.

He had hung himself with the intention of ending his life, said the coroner, who recorded Alistair’s death as suicide.

Blackpool Council were approached for comment.