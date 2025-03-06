Coronation Street vs Emmerdale match announced: which stars are taking part & more details
Thousands of fans from across the UK are expected to flock to the AO Netball Manchester Live event on March 16, which is not only one of the biggest events of the netballing year but also a special celebrity showcase as well..
What can we expect from the night?
Manchester’s AO Arena is hosting an evening of drama this March as both soap stars and netball stars prepare for the ultimate showdown.
On a day of three big games, the four-times Netball Super League champions Manchester Thunder will open their 2025 season, the start of a new era for the competition, by meeting the reigning champions Loughborough Lightning at 6.30pm.
Before that, at 5pm, it’s a battle of the small screen as actors and crew from Coronation Street and Emmerdale, alongside some familiar netball faces, meet to see whether cobbles or countryside come out on top and lift the Soap Challenge Trophy.
The third game, at 3.15pm, is between Thunder and Lightning’s NXT Gen teams showcasing the netball stars of the future alongside some of the best-known names of today.
Who are the stars taking part in the soap match?
Coronation Street team
Vicky Myers (DS Lisa Swain)
Cait Fitton (Lauren Bolton
Jane Hazlegrove (Bernie Winter)
Sydney Martin (Betsy Swain)
Channique Sterling Brown (Dee Dee Bailey)
Dolly-Rose Campbell (Gemma Winter)
Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow)
Harriet Bibby (Summer Spellman)
Katy Kav (Julie Carp)
Joinging them will also be crew members: Tracy Nichols (Crewing), Rachel Blair (H&S), Gillian Walsh (Make up), Molly Eborall (Production), Laura Monahan (Production), Abi Hynes (Design) and Abi Newton (Production).
Emmerdale team
Eden Taylor-Draper (Belle Dingle)
Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield)
Rosie Bentham (Gabby Thomas)
Charlotte Bellamy (Laurel Thomas)
Amy Walsh (Tracy Metcalfe)
Zoe Henry (Rhona Goskirk)
Amelia Flanagan (April Windsor)
Katie Hill (Sarah Sugden)
Gabrielle Downing (Cathy Hope)
Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor)
Joinging them will also be crew members: Marie Dainty (Crewing), Karen Revell (Makeup), Josie Tomlin (Locations), Saksia Dunlop (AD's), Ruth Howard (Sound), Mirusha Jegatheeswaran (Engineer), Emma Clarke (Production), Katie Fenton Green (Director)
How much are tickets?
Tickets start from £22.50 for adults, £17.50 for ages 7 – 16 and £12.50 for ages 3 - 6.
Geoups of ten are then able to get discounts with group tickets and season tickets are also available.
Visit Fanbase or https://www.manchesterthunder.co.uk for tickets.
