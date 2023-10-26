The investigative journalist behind ‘The Murder of Charlene Downes’ documentary now believes a child abuser who was arrested in 2017 over the teenage girl’s murder was a ‘distraction plan’ and needs to clear his name.

Joe Cusack ended his three-part documentary, in 2019, by saying he was sure that Nigel Lloyd – a chef and convicted paedophile, was key to Charlene’s disappearance and possible murder.

But four years on, he now believes that Lloyd was just a ‘smokescreen’ to keep him away from the investigation.

In a new documentary marking 20 years since Charlene went missing, Cusack says: “Lancashire Police clearly channelled us towards Nigel Lloyd, but it was a distraction plan.”

Left: Charlene Downes, Right: Nigel Lloyd was arrested and released without charge in 2017, Inset: Joe Cusack, investigative journalist says Lloyd was a 'smokescreen' and needs to clear his name

Lloyd, then 51, had lived in a property that backed on to the alleyway where Charlene often hung out.

He was arrested in 2017, on suspicion of her murder, but was never charged.

“We had boots on the ground ready to film episode four – but he’ll never be charged because he didn’t do it.”

Lloyd, then 51, had attacked two 15-year-old girls in Blackpool in 2001 and 2003, meaning he was active around the time Charlene Downes went missing.

He was convicted of these offences in February 2017 and served a five year sentence.

“He was living in the flat at the top of the alley, and he was forever there offering cups of tea...it always sparks a copper’s intuition when someone’s being overly helpful.”

Mr Cusack was interviewed as part of a new documentary, which is due to air on the new Freeview channel, ShotsTV next week.

When asked about his experiences with Lancashire Police, he said they ‘weren’t co-operative at all’ at first, but became more helpful later on.

“The documentary sparked a lot of interest [in Charlene Downes]. It laid dormant until our documentary and it was just drifting into the background, and I think that’s where Lancashire Police want it to be.”