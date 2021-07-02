Controversial proposals to demolish Vintro Lounge building near Blackpool Winter Gardens back before planners

The proposals are to build a block of flats close to the entertainment complex in St John’s Square, Blackpool.

However the existing buildings, including the Vintro Lounge restaurant which opened on June 10, would be razed if plans are given the green light by officials.

Plans for the project were scaled back earlier this year after developers were told the original scheme was too high.

Proposals to demolish the recently opened Vintro Lounge building are being considered next week

Applicant Daniel Berko revised his proposals following talks with town hall planners who said build up to seven storeys tall was not appropriate for the area. New plans were submitted for up to five storeys of development.

If it gets the go ahead, the project will see the current three storey building anchored by Vintro Lounge bulldozed.

The Gazette contacted the restaurant and a member of staff was unaware of the plans to demolish the building.

The original scheme, which was lodged 12 months ago, had already reduced the size of the apartment block from a top height of nine storeys, to seven and proposed 29 flats.

Plans of how the building could look if plans are approved

But the revised application is for a three to five storey building on the corner of Church Street and Abingdon Street containing 19 flats, with shops, a restaurant and a betting shop on the ground floor.

The plans have been met with opposition in the resort.

Blackpool Civic Trust said it has continually called for the plans to be scrapped after they were first announced more than 18 months ago.

A spokesman for the trust said: "We submitted comments regarding a previous application for this location and our objections are all still relevant as the proposed site sits within the conservation area and if developed will impose too greatly on the St Johns Square conservation area by the height and density of building.

The original proposal for a seven storey building was scrapped

"Planning permission should be once again refused as it is totally out with the permitted developments in this location."

Also in the officer's report to the committee ahead of the meeting next week, an objection to the plans was listed from the occupier of 80-82 Church Street, which is used as the HIVE coffee shop and bistro.

The objection states that 'the brutalist design and materials are not in keeping with the Winter Gardens' and the proposed flats 'may not be the answer to revitalise the town' citing the 'significant number' of empty retail units with potential accommodation above them.

The objection also said that due to the area being pedestrianised, safety, parking and servicing the flats would be 'difficult' and that the development would have a 'significant impact' on the character of St Johns Square.