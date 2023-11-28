Controversial plans to host a series of entertainment events at a rural site in Over Wyre have been approved despite objections from Lancashire Police.

Businessman Edgar Wallace wanted to obtain a premise licence which would allow him to stage a number of events at Valiants Farm on Lancaster Road, Out Rawcliffe.

Mr Wallace, who owns the property, said he had been approached by a number of operators who wanted to stage events such as dog shows and Christmas events at the site.

But concerns were raised following the application after a woman sadly died at a previous music festival held at the site in 2021.

Kelsey Corps, 20, died from an overdose after taking two ecstasy tablets at Wonderwood – a house and bass music festival.

Mr Wallace said he had learnt from the incident and that it would not occur again in a written statement to the licensing committee.

Residents also lodged objections relating to noise and concerns of anti-social behaviour after the previous ‘rave’ resulted in young people staggering around country lanes.

Sgt Nat Cox, of Lancashire Police, said: “On behalf of the police, I wish to formally object to this new licence with concerns around the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, public nuisance, and the protection of children from harm.”

She added that if the premise licence was approved, “all future events should be approved by the Wyre Event Safety Group.”

“We feel the applicant should appear before the committee to explain how, if granted a licence, they will ensure incidents like those above are prevented and what measures they will have in place to maximise the safety of those attending, while minimising the impact on the local community.”

Mr Wallace stated in documents that he thought there was a “misconception” that he wanted to use the premises for large scale music events.

“That is not the case,” he said.

It was later confirmed that the application had been approved by Wyre Council’s licensing committee following a meeting at Marine Hall in Fleetwood on Wednesday (November 22).

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: “The licensing committee decided to grant a premises licence in respect of the Valiants Farm application subject to conditions.