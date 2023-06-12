Proposals to build 158 homes on land north of Bourne Way in Thornton have been approved

Developer Eccleston Homes will build the estate – reduced from 160 new homes on amendment – on land north of Bourne Way.

The application, which came before the committee on Wednesday June 7, had been deferred from January and had 233 objections from residents in the area, raising concerns over flooding, road safety and fears that the new houses would ‘overlook’ some existing homes.

Following discussion and a proposal by Councillor Sue Catterall, seconded by Councillor Cheryl Raynor, it was resolved to grant full planning permission subject to conditions.

Pheasants Wood ward member Coun Andrea Kay, whose move to call in the application allowed it to come before the committee, had raised concerns about the risk of flooding, traffic concerns on busy Fleetwood Road and classroom provision for new residents.

She said after the meeting: “The measures they are proposing to deal with the drainage issues –the use of swales and ditches- cannot afford to fail, they must be effective to avoid flooding.

"I am still concerned about the traffic implications to Fleetwood Road, which is already one of the busiest roads in the area and has fast moving traffic, including heavy goods vehicles.”

Residents Sheryl Corcoran and Wayne Weight spoke in objection to the application while John Matthews, acting as the applicant, spoke in favour of the application.

Mr Matthews said the applicant proposed to introduce swales and shallow ditches within the open space adjacent to the existing western boundary which would assist in reducing pre-existing surface water run-off and flood risk.

In relation to highway matters, he said LCC Highways were satisfied that the scope of Travel Plan (TP) and Transport Assessment (TA) was sufficient for the purposes of the application and likely impacts.

In relation to education, Mr Matthews said that LCC Education confirmed that the reduced number of homes being built meant there was no longer an education contribution required for the proposed development.

The project is one of several housing schemes in the Bourne area which have either been agreed for are still up for consideration, and should all the projects go ahead it will mean more than 1,000 new homes will be built in the area.