Controversial former football star Matt Le Tissier heading to Blackpool

The 54-year-old Saints legend will be the guest speaker at an event at The Seasiders’ Bloomfield Road ground on Friday, March 17 being staged by Squires Gate FC.

Le Tissier's has expressed several opinions and theories in recent years which have sparked contoversy.

As well as claiming actors were masquerading as Coronavirus sufferers in emergency wards, the former England international has also endorsed tweets suggesting images from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in particular the horrific clips from the Bucha massacre, were fabricated.

Matt Le Tissier

Amid the outcry at such comments, he resigned from his ambassadorial position at Southampton, a decision he insisted was of his own making and he has said he does not believe his opinions are too outlandish.

“I’ve tried to avoid being abusive in any way, shape or form,” Le Tissier said during a conversation with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on his Gettr stream.

"I’ve challenged the narrative over the last couple of years and I’ve paid the price for it.

“But, all the time, I’ve tried to be respectful and keep my views. I believe my views are very moderate. All I’ve been asking for is a bit of balance.”

Guernsey-born Le Tissier scored 161 goals in 443 appearances for Southampton between 1986 and 2002 and he won eight caps for England.