The Console King shop, at 14a Poulton Street , will also give customers the chance to play arcade games in the shop at £1 for five minute. Businessman Jay Scott, who will launch the enterprise this Sunday (January 8), says money made from the arcade games, such as Pacman, Mortal Combat and Street Fighter, will be used to benefit Blackpool charity Streetlife.

Dad-of-three Jay, who lives in Fleetwood, but originally hails from Birmingham, started as a trader on market stalls as a teenager and has been in business ever since. After moving to the Fylde coast five years ago and settling in Fleetwood, he did attempt to open a shop in the town two years ago but the Covid pandemic put paid to the endeavour.

Jay Scott is opening a retro games and console shop in Fleetwood called Console King

Now he is back with a new premises and said: “I know things have been tough all round and it’s a shame to see so many shops close down in this lovely town. "I want to offer something for local people and try and promote trade here,” he said. "During the pandemic I noticed an increasing interest in new and vintage console games and people were doing a lot of business on eBay, but I thought some of the prices for the retro stuff were a bit steep.

"I’m offering things at a reasonable rate and we’ve got vintage consoles like PlayStation, Nintendo NES, Nintendo SNES, Game Cube and Sega, and vintage games for them, including PlayStations 1-5. We will also offer very fast repairs of consoles and computers.”

Jay said he wanted to help the homeless and had been in touch with Streetlife, based on Buchanan Street, which assists vulnerable young people in the town, many of whom are homeless. He says the shop will also be a drop-off point for any tins of food or shower gel people wanted to donate, which he will take to Streetlife on a regular basis. After Sunday’s opening, the shop will be open from Monday to Saturday, 9.30am to 5pm.

Some of the vintage game items at new Fleetwood shop Console King, to open on January 8

