Concert date at St Matthew's Church, Ballam for Fylde Coast Youth Theatre

They will feature in a Songs From The Shows charity concert at St Matthew’s, Ballam on Friday October 14 and tickets are on sale now,

Organisers say the evening will showcase some of the best up-and-coming talent from across our region are delighted to be bringing the young performers atbtghe venue, which in the past has played host to performances by acts such as the Lytham Shanty Crew.

“We are absolutely delighted to be kicking off our 2022-2023 programme of events by linking up with the Fylde Coast Youth Theatre,” said Paul Agnew, chairman at St Matthew’s.

Members of Fylde Cost Youth Theatre getting ready for the show, from left: Abbie Bolton, Reese Hudson, Owen Dickinson, Luke Moore and Maisie Brook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The enthusiasm from within the FCYT is infectious and we hope locals will come out in numbers in support.

"We would encourage early booking as we can only accommodate around 70 to 75 people.”

Debbie Parkinson, who runs the Fylde Coast Youth Theatre, said: “St Matthew’s is a great venue and it is a really exciting opportunity for us.

“Our singers, all aged between 16-19, are used to live events, having already played collectively and individually at various gigs, including Lowther Gardens in Lytham, and they are also about to perform at The Studio at Blackpool Grand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a not-for-profit organisation, but St Matthew’s has kindly offered to make a donation - another massive positive for which are very grateful.”