Concerns have been raised about the future of a once popular Fleetwood pub which has been closed for months.

The Mount Hotel, on The Esplanade, has always been known for its fine Victorian architecture, seafront location, hot food, range of ales and its vaults sports bar.

In previous years as an hotel, the Beatles and Winston Churchill are said to have stayed in the Grade II listed building.

But there was a serious blaze in one of the top floor flats above the pub, back on May 24 this year.

The Mount Hotel after the fire

Two casualties were rescued from the blaze and eight fire engines were called to the scene, using two aerial ladder platforms and a drone team, while an ambulance and a number of police vehicles also attended.

More than six months later, building is covered in scaffolding and the pub, run by national chain Greene King, remains shut.

Rumours have started to circulate in the town that the Mount could be demolished to make way for new flats.

Greene King have been approached for answers about the future of the pub but have yet to respond.

Fleetwood resident Dale Lafferty is among those concerned about the pub’s future.

Future of ‘great building’

He said: “There are a lot of questions from people in regards to what is planned for its future, as there are a load of rumours going around about it being demolished , made in to more flats .

"This is a well loved pub in Fleetwood and there is a lot of interest in the future of this great building.”

Another Fleetwood man, Ashley Edwards, set up a crowdfund appeal shortly after the fire, hoping to raise some money for the building’s repair.

His fundraiser did not catch on but this week Ashley said: “They have taken their time haven’t they?

"All I initially wanted was to help put a lid over the building and it could have helped with the shortfall of belongings to begin with.”

Historically the pub was built in 1896 as a hotel with 50 bedrooms, which are now flats.

The Beatles were in Fleetwood in 1962, just before they were famous, performing at the nearby Marine Hall, where locals wanted the Liverpool band off so they watch local bands such as The Zeroes.