Concern growing for missing Bolton man who has links to Lancashire
An appeal has been launched to find a missing man from Bolton who has links to Lancashire.
Charlie James was last seen when he left his home address in Bolton at around 2.30pm on June 19.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with a shaved head.
Charlie - who has connections to Lancashire, particularly Rishton - was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black Nike shoes, a light grey North Face raincoat/ cagoule, and a small black man bag with white writing.
"We are now concerned for Charlie’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have seen Charlie or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting LC-20210621-0234.
