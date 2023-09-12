Concern for missing schoolgirl who could be in Blackpool, Heysham or Wigan

Police are appealing for help to find a schoolgirl who was reported to be missing yesterday.

They say there are “really concerned” for the welfare of the youngster, who was last seen on Monday at school in Blackpool.

Named only by the police as Macie, she is known to have connections to the Wigan, Blackpool and Heysham areas.

A post on Lancashire Police’s Facebook page said: “This is Macie. She's currently missing from home and we’re really concerned for her welfare, so are now asking the public for help.

Police are looking for missing schoolgirl Macie

"Macie was last seen at Armfield Academy on September 11. When she was last seen, she was wearing white school shirt, green chequered skirt, white socks and black shoes. She is described as 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair.”