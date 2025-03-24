Lancashire Police searching for missing man Graham Barlow, 56, last seen at Blackpool North railway station
Concerns are growing for Graham Barlow who was last seen at the railway station at around 10.30pm last Thursday (March 20).
He is described as 5ft 10ins with a stocky build and brown hair. Graham has links to Preston and Nottinghamshire.
Lancashire Police said officers are searching for him and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Have you seen Graham Barlow? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.
“The 56-year-old was last seen at Blackpool train station at about 10.30pm on March 20.
“He is 5ft 10ins, stocky, brown hair. He has links to Nottinghamshire, Blackpool and Preston.
“If you see him, please call 999. Any other information call 101 quoting log 0585 of March 22.”