Tony Ford, who will remain as a volunteer with the group, helped to raise St Annes in Bloom from small beginnings to a gold medal winning team.

During his time as chairman, and latterly as treasurer, Tony recruited like-minded individuals eager to see St Annes – known as the Garden Town by the Sea – come into bloom.

He ensured the group maximised its initial meagre funding and used his skills to obtain grants and donations to put the organisation on a much firmer footing.

Tony Ford on his allotment

The group now has a trailer to move planters around the town and a very useful polytunnel on the In Bloom allotment.

Committee member Christine Holland said his creative and practical skills will be missed, especially his knack for making planters and bug houses from old pallets.

She added: “To say we will miss him on the committee is an understatement.”

Tony Ford, of St Annes In Bloom, with a floral golf bag