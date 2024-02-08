Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trevor Raven was the resident organist at North Pier for 'many years', but sadly passed away on the 1st February 2024.

Now, the family are asking for donations to help with the funeral costs, after his death at age 63. Daughter, Claire Cassidy, said: "He fought so gallantly and was the most caring and cherished man I have ever known... Unfortunately, we can't set a date to lay Dad to rest until the fees are paid."

Trevor was the regular organ player on Blackpool's North Pier, and also travelled and played at numerous hotels and holiday camps country-wide. Claire added: "People would travel from all over the world to come and see him play and listen to his jokes, even the bad ones! (Anyone know the wide mouth frog?!) Over the years, Dad travelled with his much loved wife, Jean, and even toured with The Good, the Bad, the Queen."

Trevor and Jean Raven

a GoFundMe page has received a number of donations, with some messages of support for Trevor's family.