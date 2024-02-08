Community rally round to cover funeral costs after death of Blackpool North Pier organist Trevor Raven
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trevor Raven was the resident organist at North Pier for 'many years', but sadly passed away on the 1st February 2024.
Now, the family are asking for donations to help with the funeral costs, after his death at age 63. Daughter, Claire Cassidy, said: "He fought so gallantly and was the most caring and cherished man I have ever known... Unfortunately, we can't set a date to lay Dad to rest until the fees are paid."
Trevor was the regular organ player on Blackpool's North Pier, and also travelled and played at numerous hotels and holiday camps country-wide. Claire added: "People would travel from all over the world to come and see him play and listen to his jokes, even the bad ones! (Anyone know the wide mouth frog?!) Over the years, Dad travelled with his much loved wife, Jean, and even toured with The Good, the Bad, the Queen."
a GoFundMe page has received a number of donations, with some messages of support for Trevor's family.
One tribute reads: "We discovered his music by accident on one of our first dates together about 12 years ago. We were the only ones in the sunset lounge at the end of the pier at that time on that particular day, so we we essentially had our own organist. The music was superb - we always made a point of going to see if he was playing any time we visited Blackpool after that and we will miss him on our future return trips. My sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time."