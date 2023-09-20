The Cleveleys community are rallying round for a little girl with a severely life-limiting disease, as their family help to find a cure for Batten Disease.

This summer, little Mabel Gregson was diagnosed with a very rare neurodegenerative disorder called Batten Disease, which causes seizures, blindness, speech delays, and eventually childhood dementia.

Four-year-old Mabel has been going for regular sessions at St Mary’s Hospital, in Manchester, where she’s having a breakthrough enzyme treatment which will hopefully slow down the regression – but there is currently no known cure for the extremely life-limiting condition.

Cheryl Parry, mother, said: “She’s on her seventh treatment and we are hopeful and positive. It’s going well but we’ve seen a decline as she’s lost most of her speech now. I dread to think how she’d be without [the medication].”

Little Mabel Gregson, 4, during her treatment at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester for Batten Disease.

Cheryl and her husband-to-be, Chris Gregson, said they are ‘clinging on to’ the comfort that Mabel will help find a cure for Batten Disease – which also means raising funds for research.

Mabel is one of an estimated 25 – 40 children living with the condition in England.

She’d been relatively healthy until she started getting seizures in January 2023. After months of tests, the family received the devastating diagnosis, in June 2023.

Since then, they have been supported by the Batten Disease Family Association – a charity that supports families and professionals who work with them, while also increasing awareness of the disease and funding future research to identify potential therapies and ultimately a range of cures.

Cheryl said: “We desperately wanted to give something back and my wonderful brother Chris Norrish has organised a Charity Football match to rival the Premier League. We will raise as much money as we can for the charity to help a little way to find a cure for this incomparable and cruel disease."