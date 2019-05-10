Community rallies around efforts to re-unite missing American Bulldog Grace with her Blackpool owners

Have your say

Police are calling on the public to help re-unite a missing dog with her Blackpool owners.

The American Bulldog, called Grace, was taken on Wednesday afternoon (May 8) from outside an address in School Road, Blackpool.

Grace, the missing American Bulldog

So far all enquiries to trace the missing pooch have been unsuccessful.

A spokesman from Blackpool South Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "If you have any information which may help ourselves re-unite Grace with her family please make contact."

The Blackpool community has rallied around the police appeal, sharing it more than 250 times on social media.

To contact police with information on Grace's whereabouts call 101 quoting log reference number LC-20190508-0271.