Blackpool Winter Gardens played host to the largest cosplay event in Lancashire over the weekend.

Hundreds turned out for Comic Con – a family friendly convention where visitors are encouraged to cosplay as their favourite characters from film, TV or video games.

During the event, there was live shows featuring some familiar names such as Hacker T Dog, Robot Wars as well as featuring a series of wrestling and magic shows.

From Super Marios Bros, a scary clown, to The Predator, take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.

1 . Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens Some Super Mario Bros at the Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens Hundreds turned up to the popular weekend event. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens Harley Quinn attended. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens Puppeteer Phil Fletcher with Hacker T Dog. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

5 . Comic Con World Blackpool at the Winter Gardens Smile! Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales