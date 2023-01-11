That’s double the minimum amount the organisers at South Shore Academy had originally hoped for – and there is still more to come, with the £16,000 from ticket sales alone. The final total, includng takings from a raffle, auction and refreshments, is still to be tallied up.

The evening at the St Annes Road school was initiated by TV comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, who had organised similar events with the same objective to help families at other schools around the country, and as headlined by top comedy star Jason Manford.

The money raised from the show will go towards families of students at The Bright Futures schools in Blackpool, which include Marton Primary Academy as well as South Shore Academy.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont with South Shore Academy head of school, executive head teacher Ruth Coupe and John Stevens , CEO of Bright Futures Trust.

Rebecca Warhurst, South Shore Academy’s head of school, said: “We are delighted that South Shore Academy was asked to host an evening to raise money to directly support families with students in Bright Futures Educational Trust’s Blackpool schools.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the whole community by making the event sell out so quickly and for all the kind donations, from lighting and sound to donations for the raffle.

"We are so grateful to Jon and Lucy for giving their time and talent so generously. The event itself was phenomenal, beyond anything that we could have ever possibly imagined.

Jason Manford on stage at the event

"This event and the monies raised will make such a difference to families and communities in Blackpool – the people who are at the very heart of our work.”

Assistant head of school Emma Greenwood, who had initially made contact with the Richardsons to set up the event said: “It was a great night.

Emma Greenwood said: "Essentially, Jon and Lucy are looking to make positive, tangible contributions in areas where families need additional support.

"We came about them responding to a tweet from Lucy. She andJon recently filmed part of their show in Blackpool and are eager to support.

Jon Richardson, who compered the evening.

