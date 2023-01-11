Comedy night at Blackpool school featuring Jason Manford, Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont doubles original charity target
A star-studded comedy charity night at a Blackpool school raised more than £16,000 in aid of local families struggling to make ends meet in the current economic crisis.
That’s double the minimum amount the organisers at South Shore Academy had originally hoped for – and there is still more to come, with the £16,000 from ticket sales alone. The final total, includng takings from a raffle, auction and refreshments, is still to be tallied up.
The evening at the St Annes Road school was initiated by TV comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont, who had organised similar events with the same objective to help families at other schools around the country, and as headlined by top comedy star Jason Manford.
The money raised from the show will go towards families of students at The Bright Futures schools in Blackpool, which include Marton Primary Academy as well as South Shore Academy.
Rebecca Warhurst, South Shore Academy’s head of school, said: “We are delighted that South Shore Academy was asked to host an evening to raise money to directly support families with students in Bright Futures Educational Trust’s Blackpool schools.
"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the whole community by making the event sell out so quickly and for all the kind donations, from lighting and sound to donations for the raffle.
"We are so grateful to Jon and Lucy for giving their time and talent so generously. The event itself was phenomenal, beyond anything that we could have ever possibly imagined.
"This event and the monies raised will make such a difference to families and communities in Blackpool – the people who are at the very heart of our work.”
Assistant head of school Emma Greenwood, who had initially made contact with the Richardsons to set up the event said: “It was a great night.
Emma Greenwood said: "Essentially, Jon and Lucy are looking to make positive, tangible contributions in areas where families need additional support.
"We came about them responding to a tweet from Lucy. She andJon recently filmed part of their show in Blackpool and are eager to support.
"Lucy was absolutely fantastic from start to finish with the event. She sourced all the acts and reached out to me, I bit her hand off. It was great.”