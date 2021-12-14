Comedy legend Syd Little joins Stormy Stan for Fleetwood RNLI booster
RNLI mascot Stormy Stan met a familiar face when he was out and about helping Fleetwood RNLI's festive fundraising campaign in the town.
Syd Little, who was a prime time TV fixture in the 1980s with the Little and Large Show, now runs the Steamer pub and the Little Restaurant on Queens Terrace in Fleetwood.
Syd welcomed the Stormy and the RNLI team when they called into the pub on their walkabout through the town.
As well as visiting The Steamer, they also called at Fleetwood Market, the Trafalgar Restaurant and spoke to passers-by on the seafront.
Fleetwood RNLI spokesman Ken Harcombe said: "At Fleetwood Market we raised £270 in one hour alone.
"We always get great support in Fleetwood."
The lifesaving charity relies on fundraisers and donations in order to keep operating all year round.
To support the charity visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fleetwoodrnli2021