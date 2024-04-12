Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comedian and actor Paul Whitehouse is to reprise his West End starring role as the lovable Grandad in the UK and Ireland tour of the smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical which arrives in Blackpool from April 28– May 3 2025 at the Winter Gardens.

Direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End, the 10-month tour kicks off in Bromley on September 23 and then travels to over 30 towns and cities across the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025.

Paul Whitehouse is coming to Lancashire as part of the Only Fools and Horses The Musical UK tour

What is the Only Fools and Horses The Musical?

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, and based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series.

With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan, and Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

The show information reads: “While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

“With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!”

What has Paul said about his upcoming show?

Paul, 65, said: “We had four amazing years in the West End playing to packed out houses every night, so it’s an honour to take Only Fools on the road to towns and cities up and down the country from September this year. I’m delighted to return to the role of Grandad once more – I’ve really missed him - and audiences will also get to see all the other hilarious characters they know and love from the television series live on stage at their local theatre. We can't wait to see you. Mange Tout! Mange Tout!”

Who else will star?

This major UK and Ireland tour of Only Fools and Horses The Musical will feature Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman, the Driscoll Brothers and all the gang.

Further casting will be announced shortly.

What have the show’s reviews been like?

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses The Musical in their droves during its triumphant West End run: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”; the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”. Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”. While the Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of ‘Tittinger’ to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!”

Where can you buy tickets?

Tickets for the performes at the Grand Theatre are available here.