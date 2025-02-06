The comedian and Strictly Come Dancing champion Chris McCausland has compared Blackpool to his favourite place in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool born Chris McCausland, who recently visited Blackpool with Strictly Come Dancing, has given an unexpected shout out to the Lancashire seaside town on a popular podcast.

The 47-year-old comedian is the latest guest on the Have a Word Podcast, which is hosted by fellow scouse comedian Adam Rowe as well as Preston born comedian Dan Nightingale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst appearing on Have a World, Chris took the opportunity to promote his latest Channel 4 programme ‘Wonders of the World I Can't See’ and it was during this part of the episode that an unsual comparison was made between Blackpool and a very famous tourist attraction.

Chris McCausland spoke about Blackpool on the Have A Word Podcast. | various

Describing his show, Chris told podcast host Adam Rowe: “It’s basically going to places which are visually stunning and I go with somebody else who’s got to persuade me it was worth me getting off my arse to go there because if you’re going to just describe it you might as well sit on the couch and describe a photo.

“Niagara Falls [was my favourite] because it was the only one that made a noise. Everything else was just being stood in front of a wall or a building. Niagara Falls is like the opposite of the others - sometimes you go to a wonder of the world like Petra and you stand with your back to it and everything outside of it is cultural and wonderful.

“The whole thing around the main wonder is the culture that you enjoy, whereas with Niagara Falls, you put your back to it and it’s like Blackpool in the ‘80s. It’s so tacky!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Podcast host Adam Rowe then said: “I don’t know how to break this to you Chris and I don’t know when you last went to Blackpool apart from for the Blackpool episode of Strictly, but Blackpool in the ‘80s is Blackpool now. They’ve done f*** all to it!”

Read More Phoenix Nights turned Britain's Got Talent star Barbara Nice is heading to Lancashire with new tour

Joining in with the banter about Blackpool’s antiquated ways, Chris then told an anecodote from when he was in Blackpool with Strictly and the sight of the famous Blackpool illuminations caused him some hilarity.

Chris said: “When we were there doing the Blackpool special for Strictly, all the Blackpool lights were out and one of the guys was telling me about [the Illuminations] because they go back through the decades - you get things like Sooty and Sweep and all that stuff. There was one of them, obviously from the ‘30s or ‘40s, and it just said ‘Use Soap’.

“You wonder how many southerners come up and see that and go ‘God, do they still need telling that? I mean, I knew it was dirty up North!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the chat, Chris also revealed he once applied to be an MI5 spy!

Expressing his amazement that he got down to the top 30 applicants out of 3000 applications, Chris quipped that the MI5 bosses must have been like “What the f*** are we doing? I mean he can’t even play I spy without my little eye”

You can find out more about the Have A Word podcast by visiting his website here.