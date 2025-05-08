Comedian Rosie Jones announces new tour and she's coming to Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The comedian Rosie Jones has just announced a brand new nationwide tour and she's bringing it to Lancashire.

Rosie Jones, perhaps best known for her appearanes on panel shows like The Last Leg, 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Would I Lie to You?, has just announced a new stand-up tour.

The blurb for the show says: “Self-professed prick and star of Taskmaster, Rosie Jones is heading back out on the road with her brand-new stand-up show I Can't Tell What She's Saying, where she'll be talking about the big stuff: being single, the pressures of representing huge sections of the population, and gravy. Oh, and boobs.”

When will the show come to Lancashire?

I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying is on at the Lancaster Grand on Saturday, September 13.

Rosie Jones attends The British Diversity Awards 2025 at Grosvenor House in March 2025. | Getty Images

What has Rosie said about her new tour?

Posting about the tour on Instagram, Rosie said: “I’m delighted to announce that I am going back on tour again THIS AUTUMN with my show, I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying. Brand new jokes, same old filth. Touring is one of my favourite things to do and I can’t wait to see you all again. I’m going all over the bloody place.

When can I get tickets?

Presale started today at 11:00am, but you had to be on Rosie’s mailing list to get access to that.

General sale, which Rosie quipps “my grandad was in the army with him”, is then on Friday, May 9 at 11am.

Where else is Rosie going?

The full I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying tour dates are as follows:

Tuesday, September 9: Taunton, Brewhouse

Thursday, September 11: Bradford, Studio

Friday, September 12: Kendal, Brewery Arts Centre

Saturday, September 13: Lancaster, Grand

Tuesday, September 23: Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Thursday, September 25: Leeds, City Varieties

Friday, September 26: London, Bloomsbury Theatre

Wednesday, October 1: London, Blackheath Halls

Friday, October 3: Basingstoke, Haymarket

Monday, October 13: Bristol, Old Vic

Tuesday, October 14: Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre

Wednesday, October 15: Canterbury, Gulbenkian

Sunday, October 19: Brighton, Corn Exchange

Friday, October 24: Durham, Gala Theatre

Saturday, October 25: Newcastle, Northern Stage

Sunday, October 26: Leicester, Y Theatre

Wednesday, October 29: Newcastle Under Lyme, New Vic Theatre

Thursday, October 30: Birmingham, Old Rep

Friday, October 31: Chelmsford, Theatre

Sunday, November 2: Salford, Lowry Quays

Thursday, November 6: Derby, Theatre

Friday, November 7: Southampton, MAST Theatre

Monday, November 17: Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

Saturday, November 22: Tunbridge Wells, Trinity Theatre

Wednesday, December 3: Glasgow, Glee Club

Thursday, December 4: Edinburgh, The Stand