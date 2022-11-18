Come along to Wyre’s Older Persons’ Festive Fayre in Poulton
An Older Person’s Festive Fayre to be staged in Poulton.
It will include festive entertainment and refreshment, as well as information about local clubs to join, volunteering opportunities and things to do in the area.
The free event is being held at Poulton Community Hall, Vicarage Road, on Wednesday December 7 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
It is being organised by Wyre Council and council staff will also be on hand to answer any enquiries.
Most Popular
Exhibitors on the day will include Poulton Historical Society, Poulton Bridge Club, Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, Cleveleys Probus and many others.
Councillor Lynne Walmsley, Wyre Council’s lead member for older people, said: “We are very much looking forward to bringing together the great variety of social groups and activities on offer in the local area for our older residents.
" If you’re new to the area or recently retired and looking to meet some new people or start a new hobby, this is a great place to start.”