It will include festive entertainment and refreshment, as well as information about local clubs to join, volunteering opportunities and things to do in the area.

The free event is being held at Poulton Community Hall, Vicarage Road, on Wednesday December 7 between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.

It is being organised by Wyre Council and council staff will also be on hand to answer any enquiries.

Poulton Community Hall , Vicarage Road, will play host to an Older Person's Festive Fayre

Exhibitors on the day will include Poulton Historical Society, Poulton Bridge Club, Poulton and Wyre Railway Society, Cleveleys Probus and many others.

Councillor Lynne Walmsley, Wyre Council’s lead member for older people, said: “We are very much looking forward to bringing together the great variety of social groups and activities on offer in the local area for our older residents.