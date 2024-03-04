Colourful pictures show Kirkham's Heritage Inspired Lantern Festival 2024
The first Heritage Inspired Lantern Festival lit up Kirkham this weekend - here's a look at some of the highlights.
Visitors and locals enjoyed a fantastic fun-filled day, celebrating Kirkham’s first Heritage Inspired Lantern Festival.
The lantern procession took to the streets at 6.15, which was followed by a ukulele band performance and a night of entertainment at St Michael's Church.
A full programme of the event is available here.
See the photos below.