Colourful pictures show Kirkham's Heritage Inspired Lantern Festival 2024

The first Heritage Inspired Lantern Festival lit up Kirkham this weekend - here's a look at some of the highlights.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 13:52 GMT
Visitors and locals enjoyed a fantastic fun-filled day, celebrating Kirkham’s first Heritage Inspired Lantern Festival.

The lantern procession took to the streets at 6.15, which was followed by a ukulele band performance and a night of entertainment at St Michael's Church.

A full programme of the event is available here.

See the photos below.

